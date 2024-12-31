Cavubati makes League One debut for Urayasu D-Rocks

Caleb Cavubati

Caleb Cavubati stepped onto the professional rugby stage yesterday, making his League One debut for the Urayasu D-Rocks in Japan.

The 20-year-old, son of former Hurricanes prop and Flying Fijian Bill Cavubati, started on the wing in a challenging outing against a dominant Shizuoka Blue Revs side.

Despite Cavubati’s promising debut, Urayasu fell 62-19 to a fired-up Shizuoka team.

The match featured a strong Fijian presence, with Cavubati donning the No. 11 jersey and Samu Kerevi at No. 12 for Urayasu, while Vueti Tupou contributed for Shizuoka in the No. 20 jersey.

Though the result wasn’t in their favor, Cavubati’s debut marks a significant milestone in his career, and the young winger will be eager to build on this experience as the season progresses.