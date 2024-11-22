Byrne's Irish homecoming ahead of showdown

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne isn’t just preparing his team to face Ireland this weekend—it is also a homecoming in a way.

The Australian-born coach revealed his Irish roots, tied to Wicklow, adding a personal layer to what will already be a monumental clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

For Byrne, this isn’t just another test match; it’s a chance to honour his heritage while chasing victory.

Article continues after advertisement

“It goes deeper than that. My full name is Mick Gerard Byrne. I think we might find some relatives out at Wicklow there.”

Despite the sentimental backdrop, Byrne remains laser-focused on the task at hand and is determined to build on Fiji’s recent momentum and take on one of the world’s top rugby teams in their own backyard.

The Flying Fijians will take on Ireland at 3.10 am this Sunday.