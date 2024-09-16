Byrne satisfied with Flying Fijians scrum

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is satisfied with the team’s strong performance in the scrums.

This after their semi-final win against the USA in the Pacific Nations Cup over the weekend.

He notes that they excelled at last year’s Rugby World Cup and were also the top-performing scrum unit in this year’s Super Rugby competition.

“We’re doing a lot of work and the boys are understanding their tasks and I think it’s just work, the biggest one for scrums is it’s effort and everyone, all eight have to do it I thought we were pretty good despite a couple of slip ups there, I think the scrums improving all the time and I think I just realized that last year we had the best scrum at the World Cup and this year the Drua scrum was the best in Super rugby and I think people can realize now we can actually scrum and its pleasing.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

He also praised the team’s self-motivated spirit, highlighting their ability to take initiative and push themselves.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be out to defend their PNC title this Saturday at 10.05pm against Japan.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.