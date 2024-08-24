Byrne happy with Flying Fijians

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says he is happy with his side’s performance in their opener against Manu Samoa for the Pacific Nations Cup, given the little time they had to prepare for the tournament.

Fiji thumped the visitors 42-12 last night at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and will be travelling to Tonga for their next match.

He says each player delivered what was expected of them, especially the debutants who go their first cap like Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Epeli Momo.

“Yeah I think they did well straight off with the battle, they were very good. We only had three training sessions for the week and you saw the first half, there was a little bit of discipline, we weren’t just calm enough close to the breakdown. We came back into halftime well led, the coaches were great, you know Aaron and Seremaia were onto of their job.”

He also says he was happy with the crowd turnout, saying any Fijian national team has the best fans in the world.

The player of the match award was presented to halfback Frank Lomani, who scored a try in the last 30 minutes of the match.

Scoring Fiji’s other tries were fullback Vuate Karawalevu who also made his debut while openside flanker Kitione Salawa got a hattrick for himself, scoring one in the first half.

Drua flyhalf Caleb Muntz also made a strong statement during the match, after converting one try and four penalty kicks.

The side will take a break next week, before flying to Nuku’alofa on September 6 for their second match of the tournament.