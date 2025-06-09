Byrne confident in his chosen 32

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne remains confident in the final 32-member squad named for the July Test series, despite a few quality players not being part of the squad.

Around 80 players were under Byrne’s watch throughout the selection process, which was carefully narrowed down to the final group.

Byrne says he and the coaching staff are very excited about the potential of the squad they have named.

“We’ve got some experience in there and a couple of young players that we will give an opportunity to and have a look at, and we believe there will be a lot of growth with them.”

Byrne adds they are always looking for opportunities to present Fijian rugby to the world and look forward to a great year ahead for the team.

He says they are looking forward to heading to Australia at the end of this month for their Test against Australi,a where they will meet on the 6th of next month.

The Flying Fijians will then meet Scotland on the 12th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with the LIVE coverage on FBC’s pay-per-view channel viti.plus.

