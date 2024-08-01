Bucalevu Secondary disqualified from Deans quarterfinal

Bucalevu Secondary School U17 team [Source: Bucalevu Secondary School/ Facebook]

Bucalevu Secondary School has been disqualified from the national Deans quarterfinals in the under-17 grade.

The school is accused of using a player who also competes for their under-16 team.

According to section 10 of the FSSRU Terms of Participation, a player cannot represent two different teams from the same school in the 2024 Vodafone FSSRU Super Deans Championship within one season.

Article continues after advertisement

This isn’t the first time such an issue has occurred as a few years ago, RKS and Marist were disqualified for the same reason.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua confirmed to FBC Sports that a hearing was held last night with representatives from both Bucalevu and Nabua Secondary present.

Nabua Secondary had launched an official complaint to FSSRU within 48 hours after going down to Bucalevu in their playoff match last Saturday.

As a result, Nabua Secondary will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Raluve competition is also scheduled next Friday.

The Deans quarterfinal is set to be played next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live coverage of the games on FBC Sports.