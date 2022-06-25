Bua claims semi-final spot

Bua Lock Nemani Biu scored two tries to help his side beat Serua 12-10 in their Vodafone Vanua Cup quarterfinal match at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

Biu scored an unconverted try in the first half and the side led 5-3 at half time.

He crossed the try-line again in the second half and with the successful conversion, Bua increased its lead to 12 points.

Serua responded with a converted try of their own in the second half but it was not enough to secure a win.

Bua’s win has booked them a spot in the semi-final.

Coach Epeli Kalou says the win takes them a step closer to their aim of reaching the Skipper Cup competition.

Kalou says the team gathers it’s strength from the Lord and as well as the fan base.

He thanked their faithful supporters and fans for always turning out in numbers painting the ground with their green colors to support the team.

He also acknowledged the support of the Vanua of Bua.