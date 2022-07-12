Botitu expected to pair up with Botia

Olympic gold medalist Filimoni Botitu is expected to start alongside captain Levani Botia in the midfield when the Vodafone Flying Fijians take on Manu Samoa in the last match of the Pacific Nations Cup.

During their training in Nadi today, coach Vern Cotter hinted at some key changes for the upcoming match.

Cotter says he is hoping to inject power and pace in the midfield.

With Teti Tela back in Australia to welcome his newborn baby, Ben Volavola is expected to start at flyhalf.

Cotter will announce his 23-member team on Thursday.

Fiji will play Samoa at 3.30pm in the second match of the PNC at Churchill Park while at 12pm Tonga take on Australia A.