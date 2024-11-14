Bose keep fingers crossed for Dubai 7s

George Bose

Fiji 7s extended squad member George Bose understands the intensity and importance of their preparations, as several players are vying for the highly sought-after rover position.

This comes as they gear up for the first leg of the HSBC World SVNS Series in Dubai later this month.

He knows it won’t be easy, but Bose is not giving up anytime soon, especially with two days left to prove he has what it takes to make the squad after trying for two years.

“All of us in the positions have different grades, it’s not the same but being selected will show in how you have been faithful to getting the job done right the first time and also what you show on the field on game day.”

The Navosa lad began his rugby sevens career with Yamacia and is currently part of Lavidi Brothers.

The Fiji 7s team will have two teams participate at the Mataso 7s tomorrow and Saturday before a final squad is announced.

They will then depart our shores on Sunday.

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, the United States and Spain in Dubai.