Blues undefeated in ‘game-of-three-halves’

The Blues have walked away undefeated in the game-of-three-halves in Cambridge after beating the Crusaders and Chiefs at Hautapu Rugby Club.

Blues halfback Jonathan Ruru stole the show with hat-trick against the Crusaders to help guide his side to 26-19 victory.

A later 14-7 win over the Chiefs ensured their unbeaten status.

The Chiefs failed to pick up a win at all, going down 21-14 to the Crusaders in the first half of the match, just a week after they beat both the Blues and Hurricanes in a game-of-three-halves in Upper Hutt.

Tries and conversions;

Chiefs 14: Tries to Quinn Tupaea and Shaun Stevenson; 2 conversions to Bryn Gatland.

Crusaders 21: Tries to Cullen Grace, Sevu Reece and Brodie McAlister; 3 conversions to Richie Mo’unga.

Blues 26: Tries to Jonathan Ruru (3) and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens; 3 conversions to Otere Black.

Crusaders 19: Tries to Chay Fihaki (2) and Mitchell Dunshea; 2 conversions to Fergus Burke.

Chiefs 7: Try to Etene Nanai-Seturo; conversion to Damian McKenzie.

Blues 14: Tries to Tom Robinson and Kurt Eklund; 2 conversions to Otere Black.

[Source: Rugbypass]