Rugby
Blues undefeated in ‘game-of-three-halves’
February 21, 2021 7:10 am
[Source: Google]
The Blues have walked away undefeated in the game-of-three-halves in Cambridge after beating the Crusaders and Chiefs at Hautapu Rugby Club.
Blues halfback Jonathan Ruru stole the show with hat-trick against the Crusaders to help guide his side to 26-19 victory.
A later 14-7 win over the Chiefs ensured their unbeaten status.
The Chiefs failed to pick up a win at all, going down 21-14 to the Crusaders in the first half of the match, just a week after they beat both the Blues and Hurricanes in a game-of-three-halves in Upper Hutt.
Tries and conversions;
Chiefs 14: Tries to Quinn Tupaea and Shaun Stevenson; 2 conversions to Bryn Gatland.
Crusaders 21: Tries to Cullen Grace, Sevu Reece and Brodie McAlister; 3 conversions to Richie Mo’unga.
Blues 26: Tries to Jonathan Ruru (3) and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens; 3 conversions to Otere Black.
Crusaders 19: Tries to Chay Fihaki (2) and Mitchell Dunshea; 2 conversions to Fergus Burke.
Chiefs 7: Try to Etene Nanai-Seturo; conversion to Damian McKenzie.
Blues 14: Tries to Tom Robinson and Kurt Eklund; 2 conversions to Otere Black.
[Source: Rugbypass]