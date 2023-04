Big names back for Drua

Big names have been selected by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team, which plays the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday in Lautoka.

Headlining the side are the likes of halfback, Frank Lomani, who has missed the last two games alongside Eroni Sau, Iosefo Masi, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Selestino Ravutaumada.

Impressive loosies Kitione Salawa and Vilive Miramira are also back in the starting 15.

Making a return to the bench is Kemu Valetini, while lock Chris Minimbi also retains his place on the bench.

The matrch starts at 2.05pm and will be live on FBC Sports HD.

STARTING 15

1. Haereiti Hetet

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Samuela Tawake

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Te Cirikidaveta

6. Vilive Miramira

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Elia Canakaivata

9. Frank Lomani

10. Teti Tela

11. Eroni Sau

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Iosefo Masi

14. Selesitino Ravutaumada

15. Ilaisa Droasese

IMPACT PLAYERS

15. Mesulame Dolokoto

16. Emosi Tuqiri

17. Jone Tiko

18. Chris Minimbi

19. Joseva Tamani

20. Peni Matawalu

21. Kemu Valetini

22. Apisalome Vota