Bese to self-reflect following CC 7s outing

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s winger, Younis Bese, expressed satisfaction with her performance at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

After the three-day tournament, Bese plans to reflect on her performance and address her weaknesses.

She appreciates the opportunity to participate in the event at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

“Definitely looking at other things based on this tournament. I’m glad I get to see where I am gauged. So, yeah. Looking forward for next week. ”

The Fijiana 7s team departed this morning, aiming for gold at the Perth 7s.

They are in Pool B with France, Brazil, and Spain.

The tournament will take place from Friday to Sunday.