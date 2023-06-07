Batirerega and development side leave for Samoa

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

A Fiji 7s development side will be featuring at the Marist 7s in Samoa this weekend.

The side left our shores today under the guidance of former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians speedster Sireli Bobo.

Josese Batirerega is the only player who returned from the Toulouse and London 7s in the 12 member side.

Also in are former national reps Josevani Soro, Rauto Vakadranu and Rokoua Rasaku.

The other players are Waisake Ravuiwasa, Penaia Nawaqabuli, Netava Koroisau, Josateki Tuilawaki, Maleli Tuvusa, Jone Natanu, Naibuka Rokoua and Isimeli Tikomaimereke.