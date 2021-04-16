Rugby
Bath rugby held on
BBC SPORT
April 19, 2021 6:26 am
Ben Spencer converted a late try to give Bath victory over Leicester Tigers and keep alive their hopes of a top-four Premiership finish.
Will Muir crossed for the opening try, but Tigers led 9-7 at the break through three George Ford penalties.
Matias Moroni’s score and another Ford penalty extended the lead, but Bath had hope when Miles Reid crashed over.
Trailing 20-14 with three minutes left, Muir crossed in the left-hand corner and Spencer calmly added the extras.
Bath now moves up to seventh place and 10 points off a play-off place, while Leicester are 12 points behind fourth-placed Harlequins.
Looking at other results, Bristol registered a bonus-point win over Newcastle, Exeter Chiefs thrashed Wasps 13 and Harlequins thumped Worcester 50-26.