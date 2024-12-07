Bath fightback falls short as LA Rochelle hold on

[Source: BBC]

Bath fell short of completing a thrilling comeback in torrential conditions at the Rec as La Rochelle held on to claim an opening-game victory in the Champions Cup.

Two-time winners La Rochelle showed their class despite the pouring rain and swirling winds of Storm Darragh to lead 21-6 at the interval after scoring three tries through Oscar Jegou, Reda Wardi and Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Bath hit back after the break and Tom Dunn’s finish from the back of the rolling maul was followed by some deserved fortune as Quinn Roux capitalised on the greasy surface to score the hosts’ second try and reduce the deficit to one point.

The Premiership side, backed by their vociferous support, sensed a famous European win but Ihaia West’s penalty nudged the visitors four clear.

With the clock ticking down, and Bath pouring forward, turnover king Levani Botia stole possession at the breakdown and ended Bath’s resistance.

Bath travel to Italian side Benetton in round two on Sunday 15 December, while La Rochelle host Bath’s west country rivals Bristol Bears the night before.