Baselala and Murray headlines Fiji U-20 squad

Philip Baselala and Motikai Murray

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala has been included in the Fiji Under-20 side for the World Rugby Championship to be held in South Africa later this month.

The team will be led by former Ratu Kadavulevu School and Drua development player Motikai Murray who was also part of the Fijian Warriors side to the Pacific Challenge in Samoa recently.

Murray is also one of the players expected to get a full-time Drua contract next season.

Eight overseas-based players have also made the cut and they include Mosese McGoon, Sitiveni Tamani, Judah Saumaisue, Waisea Tudulu, Sakiusa Kama,Isaiah Ravula, Epeli Waqaicece and Frank Ralogaivau.

Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says the team has prepared really well and are looking forward to the Championship.

Fiji U-20 is grouped with Australia, England, and Ireland.