Baselala aims for five games

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Phillip Baselala has set himself a personal target to make at least five appearances in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Drua last year and only managed two appearances as he finds himself trailing in the pecking order behind the likes of national reps Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu and a fully fit Simione Kuruvoli, who missed last season due to injury.

Baselala says he relishes the challenge to compete for the number 9 jersey alongside talented halfbacks, as he will benefit from the experience.

“I’ve been learning from those three halfbacks, Simi, Frank and Peni. They usually come over and tell some tips as a halfback and I’ve been learning a lot from them.”

Meanwhile the Drua have lined-up two pre-season matches next month against the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels respectively before their Super Rugby Pacific season opener against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.