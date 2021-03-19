Rugby
Barrett scores all 30 points as Hurricanes beat Highlanders
NZ Herald
March 26, 2021 8:05 pm
Jordie Barrett scores one of his tries for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders [Source: NZ Herald]
Jordie Barrett was in outstanding form as he scored all the points for the Hurricanes in their 30-19 win over the Highlanders.
Playing in his favoured fullback role, Barrett scored 30 points – the most in Super Rugby Aotearoa’s short history – that included three tries, two sweetly-struck penalties from over 50 metres and three conversions.
For good measure Barrett pulled off a try-saving tackle on rookie Highlanders wing Freedom Vahaakolo in the first half and further asserted his influence with regular booming clearing kicks and spiral bombs.
Barrett’s first two tries established a 17-7 halftime advantage, and the visitors held on from there.
Two of Barrett’s three tries came from brilliantly executed inside switch moves.
Smith’s record-breaking match – the All Blacks halfback surpassed Ben Smith as the most capped Highlander of all time in his 154th appearance – did not go to plan. He ran out with son Luka and during a 63-minute shift had one sniping run.
A special Haka for a special player. @Te_Nug
🎥: @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/3kqajEnkwd
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) March 26, 2021
Smith sparked a brief second-half comeback with a quick tap for Connor Garden-Bachop’s try, but the Highlanders will be disappointed they could not honour their co-captain with victory.