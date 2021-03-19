Barrett scores all 30 points as Hurricanes beat Highlanders

Jordie Barrett was in outstanding form as he scored all the points for the Hurricanes in their 30-19 win over the Highlanders.

Playing in his favoured fullback role, Barrett scored 30 points – the most in Super Rugby Aotearoa’s short history – that included three tries, two sweetly-struck penalties from over 50 metres and three conversions.

For good measure Barrett pulled off a try-saving tackle on rookie Highlanders wing Freedom Vahaakolo in the first half and further asserted his influence with regular booming clearing kicks and spiral bombs.

Article continues after advertisement

Barrett’s first two tries established a 17-7 halftime advantage, and the visitors held on from there.

Two of Barrett’s three tries came from brilliantly executed inside switch moves.

Smith’s record-breaking match – the All Blacks halfback surpassed Ben Smith as the most capped Highlander of all time in his 154th appearance – did not go to plan. He ran out with son Luka and during a 63-minute shift had one sniping run.

Smith sparked a brief second-half comeback with a quick tap for Connor Garden-Bachop’s try, but the Highlanders will be disappointed they could not honour their co-captain with victory.