Baby Flying Fijians need your support: Valenitabua

Rugby fans are urged to rally behind the Fiji Under-20 side for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa next month.

Fiji Rugby Union Special Administrator Simione Valenitabua says the players will need all the support they can get as they embark on this exciting journey.

The Baby Flying Fijians are pooled with Argentina, and England hosts South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

They will take on the hosts in their opening match on June 30th in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, FRU has signed a new partnership with Sports World today to support the Baby Flying Fijians.

Valenitabua says the partnership promotes athletic excellence and supports the young rugby talent in Fiji.

He adds they are delighted to welcome Sports World as the U20 major sponsor and their dedication to sports development aligns perfectly with their goals.

The team will depart our shores on the 24th of next month.