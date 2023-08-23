Baber a proud dad

[File Photo]

A mentor, friend, and father, Gareth Baber wore these three hats while at the helm of the Fiji 7s system, and that bond stays until this day.

Baber coached the likes of former Fiji 7s stars Meli Derenalagi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Iosefo Masi, and Sireli Maqala, who are now part of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians preparing for the Rugby World Cup in France next month.

They were also part of Baber’s Olympic gold medal-winning team in Tokyo, Japan, two years ago.

Derenalagi and Masi are now contracted with Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, while Wainiqolo and Maqala are playing their trade in France, featuring Toulon and Bayonne, respectively.

Baber says as someone who had the chance to know and grow with these players, he couldn’t be more proud of how far they’ve excelled.

“It’s like being a proud dad, isn’t it? To see them do what they’ve got on to do, playing for the Drua and doing that stuff, makes you quite emotional to see how far they’ve come in a short period of time. I really wanna see them do well.”

The Welshman believes the Flying Fijians are doing a magnificent RWC build-up, creating connections with people, as seen during their one-week camp in Taveuni.

Baber says the only confusion for him right now is choosing to either cheer for Fiji or Wales when they meet in their opening World Cup match on September 11th at 7am.