Armstrong-Ravula looks ahead to next challenge

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is feeling confident and prepared as he gears up with the Flying Fijians for their next challenge.

With training progressing well, he expressed the team’s excitement to take on another competitive match.

Armstrong-Ravula shared how Coach Mick Byrne and the senior players have been a source of guidance, particularly in helping him find his footing within the squad.

“They’ve told me to be myself and stay confident. In the game, everyone makes mistakes, but it’s about how you react—whether you keep your head down or lift your head up and help your teammates.”

The young fly-half noted the added responsibility of driving the team forward, underscoring the importance of teamwork as he continues to support and learn alongside more experienced players.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Wales at 1.40 am on Monday morning at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.