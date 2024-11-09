Rugby

Armstrong-Ravula looks ahead to next challenge

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

November 9, 2024 12:39 pm

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula[right] is feeling confident and prepared as he gears up with the Flying Fijians for their next challenge. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is feeling confident and prepared as he gears up with the Flying Fijians for their next challenge.

With training progressing well, he expressed the team’s excitement to take on another competitive match.

Armstrong-Ravula shared how Coach Mick Byrne and the senior players have been a source of guidance, particularly in helping him find his footing within the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve told me to be myself and stay confident. In the game, everyone makes mistakes, but it’s about how you react—whether you keep your head down or lift your head up and help your teammates.”

The young fly-half noted the added responsibility of driving the team forward, underscoring the importance of teamwork as he continues to support and learn alongside more experienced players.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Wales at 1.40 am on Monday morning at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Government driver arrested for alleged drunk driving

Climate Walk highlights urgent call for global climate action

Over 32,000 assisted so far by FENC Fiji

Girl guides inspire future leaders

SG stresses importance of judicial independence

Justice Ministry targets improved birth and death registration

Minister highlights Fiji’s commitment to food safety

Festival puts emphasis on local talent

AG highlights lawyer complaints and ethics concerns

Government officially farewells outgoing President

Prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence: Prasad

Sean 'Diddy' Combs proposes $50 million bail, is denied gag order

Army claims victory in touch rugby

Armstrong-Ravula looks ahead to next challenge

Army clinches rugby league title

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says

20 participants for bodybuilding tourney

Star-studded Police side named

Ukraine recovers bodies of 563 soldiers amid attacks

Army ready for game day

All Blacks deny Ireland World Cup redemption with quality Dublin win

Amsterdam bans protests after 'antisemitic squads' attack Israeli soccer fans

Byrne names experienced side for Wales clash

Hard work pays off for Police

All Blacks 7s legends call it a day

Gauff shocks Sabalenka, sets up Zheng WTA Finals clash

Samson century drives India to T20 victory over Proteas

Social media youth ban a step closer after states agree

Liam Payne's toxicology test results revealed

Travellers delayed by nationwide airport outage

Snoop's daughter Cori suffering stroke while wedding planning

Vocevoce embraces Flying Fijian challenge

Delai proud of side despite loss

Harris' stepdaughter Ella breaks silence on Donald Trump’s win

NPC President sees bright future for bodybuilding in Fiji

Fiji ready to make its voice heard

Yuri Yoshida grabs share of Lotte Championship lead

Government recognizes Melanesian community: PM Rabuka

Army wins Sukuna Netball

Mexican midfielder Guardado announces retirement

Mozambique police fire tear gas at biggest protest yet

Municipalities lack town planners

More families stream out of north Gaza

Seruiratu visits Wairiki

Director Dawn Porter let the late singer speak for himself

Tamanisau honored to represent Fiji after four years

40-year-old remanded over alleged murder

Putin praises Trump

Prosecution claims US national was ready to flee

An album of the year race

Audit to address serious financial mismanagement

Fiji strengthens economic ties with New Zealand

Trump allies push for Susie Wiles to be chief of staff

Barry Keoghan hits back at online trolls

Flying Fijians bolstered by Europe based players

PM Rabuka honors Melanesian legacy of resilience

Wins motivate Police

Shawn Mendes says he’s still figuring out his sexuality

UN Chief warns of $359b climate adaptation gap

Young Army side expected to tackle Police

Ratubuli ready for Oceania Pacific Cup

Australia drop teen Irankunda, recall old guard for World Cup qualifiers

Bainimarama granted early release

Laslo Djere, Hamad Medjedovic set for all-Serbian clash

Americans see immigration as top issue for Trump

FNU strengthens customs education

West Indies quick Joseph suspended for ODI walkoff

Mobile provider focuses on employment

Dave Matthews Band announce benefit concert

US had talks with Israel on setting up Gaza civilian harm channel

Diamond necklace possibly linked to Marie Antoinette's demise

Amad double gives Man United first Europa League win this season

Argentina's Milei to meet with Trump

Thousands under evacuation near Los Angeles

Man to front court over alleged murder

New 'Star Wars' film trilogy in the works at Disney

NSW Police retrieve body of Fijian man

Boat to assist students in Yasawa schools

Racism, colonialism 'driving Indigenous self-harm'

Mexico's migrant caravan breaking up after Trump victory sows uncertainty

Tough pool for Fiji 7s in Dubai

Young stars reflect on lessons from Scotland match

Studies and weightlifting for Tokona

Osimhen double as Galatasaray sink 10-man Spurs

Wasasala grateful for National team return

Government to strengthen partnerships with school managements

More active programs for rural indigenous women

Public insights key to improving local services

Commission fails due to non-compliance

Grealish in England squad, Harwood-Bellis and Hall get first call-ups

RSL's Diego Luna named MLS Young Player of Year

Women face significant barriers in accessing finance

Fiji and UAE to strengthen ties

Fiji eyes cultural tourism growth

Mbappe left out of France squad for Israel and Italy games

Fiji returns to global stage at Miss Earth 2024

Police wins Sukuna boxing

Police deserved to win: Wasasala

Naisau turns to boxing

Ministry cracks down on decade-old financial issues

Michael Jackson biopic delayed by six months

Ministers role critical in COP discussion: Dr Michael

Naivalurua urges bold steps to combat drug abuse

Australia plans social media ban for under-16s

Bolatini embraces a new chapter

Victims urged to report image-based abuse

Busy year ahead for weightlifting Fiji

Isoqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei commemorates 100 years

South Africa closes main border with Mozambique as post-election protests escalate

PNG gig restores Demetriou's belief as Kumuls eye upset

Police raid farms in Navosa

Student scuffle prompts increased police presence

Fiji prioritizes child welfare with pledge to end violence

Scientists tip 2024 to be world's hottest on record

Police claim seventh Sukuna Bowl soccer title

Nadi Chamber lauds Fiji Airways boss for 5 star rating

AdventureNext Fiji to host pre-event famil

Quincy Jones was an open book

Gavoka lauds Trump's resilience

LCC enhances security to tackle crime

Drua 2025 home game tickets now on sale

Army eyes redemption

Todd calls for more female boxers

Netball Fiji advertises CEO position

Hurricane Rafael lashes Cuba, power grid collapse

PS preps delegates to focus on national priorities at COP29

Policy underway to honour contributions of Melanesian descendants

Fiji's fruit industry underdeveloped

Beyoncé pays perfect homage to Pamela Anderson with ‘Beywatch’

Germany faces snap election as Scholz's coalition crumbles

Rural Development Framework to undergo review

Wasasala, Tamanisau make final cut for qualifiers

𝗪AF partners with K Water to advance water sector

PSG suffer last-gasp defeat by Atletico as Champions League woes continue

Taylor Swift’s brother steps in to help fan getting kicked out

Calhanoglu on the spot to give Inter victory over Arsenal

7 binge-worthy YouTube series that are worth spending hours watching

Israel strikes on Lebanon kill 30 people, governor says

Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Red Star

Harris urges Americans to accept results and honor democracy

Hard work pays off for Uluilakeba

21-year-old man in custody following raid

Two charged in alleged rental car scam

Drew and Sandler’s daughters discovered their ‘50 First Dates’ movie

Director Traffic raises alarm

Weightlifting Fiji in shape for junior and youth championship

Trump pledges focus on legal migration

Five National players in Sukuna Bowl Police lineup

Harris set to concede as Trump elected US president

Rabuka congratulates Trump, eyes deeper bilateral ties

COP is our voice to the world: Dr Michael

Minister commits to affordable housing

Economy confidence surges: Prasad

Council flags repeat food safety violations

Fiji and Indonesia strengthen ties

Health Ministry denies strike action

Flyhalf McKenzie returns for All Blacks against Ireland

Tabuya explores Care Blocks to support caregivers

Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in landmark Sharjah match

Donald Trump elected US president in stunning comeback

Five killed after jet crashes into vehicle in Phoenix

Six time Sukuna Bowl champs prepared to face Army

Trump claims 'powerful mandate' after Fox News projects he has won US presidency

Donald Trump declares 'magnificent victory' in speech to jubilant supporters

Tagicakibau wins Nestlé 4x4 bonanza grand prize

Trump takes lead in US presidential race

US election bomb hoaxes linked to Russia, FBI says

Buka shines despite loss

Whippy pleads not guilty, sureties agree to $20,000 bond

Man dies in Wainadoi accident

Masori follows big brother's footsteps

FHEC targets tuition fees

Unity over rivalry in Sukuna Bowl

Girl Guides champion social change

Wales can’t switch off for a minute says Forshaw

Fiji U15 set for Australia Championship

Ba prawn farmer invests $800k for breeding facility

'Blown away': Liam Gallagher hints at new Oasis record

US will continue Taiwan-friendly approach after election, senior Taiwan official says

Mela aims to rekindle youth's connection to traditions

Refs made error late in Kiwis' last-gasp loss to Tonga

Fiji Airways upgrades onboard connectivity services

Polls close in key battleground states

Navua accident victim identified

FCS explores new education pathways

Andrea Bocelli marks 30 years of music with new album

Gandhi appointed chair of IFRC elections commission

Trump, Harris win first statewide votes as US Polls close

Boxing gains ground as RFMF defends title against Police

FICAC seeks $20,000 surety bond in Whippy case

New format for Mataso 7s

Modernization vital for sugar industry

Calls to address drug roots

Nadi sets sights on Futsal IDC title

Minister highlights key challenges of agriculture at SIDS forum

Chef Lance Seeto remembered as Fiji’s culinary storyteller

Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky; Harris takes Vermont

Prasad highlights climate change challenges during meeting

Final game for Shaun Johnson

Former chef turned farmer wins top prize