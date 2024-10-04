Arei looks forward to new season

Vani Arei

Fijiana Drua Player of the Year, Vani Arei, is on the path to recovery after an injury sidelined her during the 2024 Super W season.

The Fijiana Drua centre has been focused on regaining her fitness through a dedicated rehabilitation process.

Despite the setback, Arei remains optimistic about her return and looks forward to being back in action soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“Recovery is going well. Just doing my rehab and the small things right. Other than that, recovery is good.”

To aid her recovery, Arei has emphasized stretching and maintaining her conditioning.

With the next season approaching, she expressed excitement about returning to the field and wearing the Drua or national jersey again.