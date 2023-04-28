All Blacks names don’t faze Drua: Ikanivere

Tevita Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says the hard yards of preparation is done and now the players will have to mirror this on the field tomorrow when they face the Auckland Blues.

With the culture round upon us, the stakes have never been higher in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says they know the Blues will want to break the Drua’s unbeaten record in Fiji this season, but they have also done their homework.

Article continues after advertisement

Ikanivere also says they are not worried about the strong line up named by the Blues which around eight All Blacks included.

“Yeah see we have been playing big names all the teams have big names they’ve been playing the Wallabies and the All Blacks, I think all teams have that and we are just going out tomorrow to play our games.”

The side today held their captain’s run and they looked cool, calm and collected.

Ikanivere says areas that will need to be fixed have been talked about over the weekend and now the players will just have to perform.

The Drua also know how important a win is as they target a top eight finish.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm at Churchill Park tomorrow and will be live on FBC Sports HD channel.