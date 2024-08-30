AFL begins trials buildup

[Source: AFL Fiji / Facebook]

Preparation for the AFL Pacific Cup is already underway as the Fiji AFL Associations has started their buildup for trials.

AFL Academy manager Loata Vakausausa says the training session yesterday included players from under-16 to under-17 from the Suva Academy.

She says the academy had released an invite to the public for those interested in competing for the national side, and more than 50 players attended the training session at Albert Park in Suva.

“So, this is our level two academy, under-16 and under-17, and this is our buildup trials for the Pacific Cup in November. The range of players we have here are definitely from different schools, we’ve put out notice if anyone is interested in playing AFL so this are the players we have, these are the best we have at the moment.”

The AFL Pacific Cup will be held in November, and Vakausausa says they should be able to select their national side before that.