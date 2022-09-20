7s stars to feature for Fijiana in Canada Test

Some Fijiana 7s players are expected to be in action for the national 15s team for its Vodafone Fiji Rugby Woman’s Test Series against Canada on Friday.

Six 7s players are in the squad including Rusila Nagasau, Raijieli Daveua, Lavena Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi, Alowesi Nakoci and Sesenieli Donu.

Forwards coach Greg Smith says right now they are looking at fitting in the 7s girls into how they operate.

“We talked about the mix of the 7s and 15s players and just trying to get that cohesion. The team that’s been named will include 7s players as well.”

Smith says the team naming tomorrow should reveal which of the sevens players will get their run.

The 21st ranked Fijiana takes on 3rd placed Canada on Friday at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it will air live on FBC Sports.