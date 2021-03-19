Home

50 NRL games for Nicoll-Klokstad

NRL.com
March 27, 2021 10:50 am

Playing 50 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders was a milestone that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad thought wasn’t possible.

But this weekend, the fullback will reach that milestone at GIO Stadium against his former team, the New Zealand Warriors.

He says he never thought to reach such a milestone with the Raiders.

Article continues after advertisement

At times, he says he would not play another game past seven games.

The Raiders face the Warriors at 4 pm today.

Other matches tonight will see the Eels take on the Sharks at 8.35pm while the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

Tomorrow, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.

