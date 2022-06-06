16 Drua players, former All Black join Flying Fijians

16 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been named in the Flying Fijians 34-member squad for the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup.

These players include Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Ilaisa Droasese, Hereiti Hetet, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Rusiate Nasove, Vinaya Habosi, Apisalome Vota, Isoa Nasilasila and Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Other Drua players that have made the Flying Fijians squad before are Manasa Saulo, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Mesulame Dolokoto, Simione Kuruvoli and Ratu Peni Matawalu.

Following the changes in the World Rugby eligibility, former All Black and Crusaders star Setareki Tamanivalu has forced his way into the squad.

European Champions Cup winner Levani Botia is also back as the captain.

The first PNC Test will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on July 2nd starting at 1pm between Australia A and Samoa followed by the Flying Fijians and Tonga at 3.30pm.

The second and third Test on July 9th and 16th will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On July 9th Samoa takes on Tonga at 12pm and the Flying Fijians battle Australia A at 3.30pm.

Tonga faces Australia at 12pm and Samoa plays the Flying Fijians at 1.30pm on July 16th.

Squad

Haereiti Hetet

Eroni Mawi

Hooker

Sam Matavesi

Tevita Ikanivere

Mesulame Dolokoto

Tight Head Prop

Luke Tagi

Mesake Doge

Manasa Saulo

Lock

Tevita Ratuva

Temo Mayanavanu

Isoa Nasilasila

Ratu Leone Rotusolia

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

Back row

Albert Tuisue

Mesulame Kunavula

Levani Botia

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Rusiate Nasove

Halfback

Frank Lomani

Simione Kuruvoli

Peni Matawalu

Flyhalf

Ben Volavola

Teti Tela

Cente

Setareki Tamanivalu

Vilimoni Botitu

Apisalome Vota

Waisea Nayacalevu

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Wing

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Josua Tuisova

Vinaya Habosi

Manasa Mataele

Fullback

Setareki Tuicuvu

Ilaisa Droasese