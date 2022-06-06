16 Drua players, former All Black join Flying Fijians

16 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been named in the Flying Fijians 34-member squad for the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup.
These players include Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Ilaisa Droasese, Hereiti Hetet, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Rusiate Nasove, Vinaya Habosi, Apisalome Vota, Isoa Nasilasila and Kalaveti Ravouvou.
Other Drua players that have made the Flying Fijians squad before are Manasa Saulo, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Mesulame Dolokoto, Simione Kuruvoli and Ratu Peni Matawalu.
Following the changes in the World Rugby eligibility, former All Black and Crusaders star Setareki Tamanivalu has forced his way into the squad.
European Champions Cup winner Levani Botia is also back as the captain.
The first PNC Test will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on July 2nd starting at 1pm between Australia A and Samoa followed by the Flying Fijians and Tonga at 3.30pm.
The second and third Test on July 9th and 16th will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
On July 9th Samoa takes on Tonga at 12pm and the Flying Fijians battle Australia A at 3.30pm.
Tonga faces Australia at 12pm and Samoa plays the Flying Fijians at 1.30pm on July 16th.
Squad
Haereiti Hetet
Eroni Mawi
Hooker
Sam Matavesi
Tevita Ikanivere
Mesulame Dolokoto
Tight Head Prop
Luke Tagi
Mesake Doge
Manasa Saulo
Lock
Tevita Ratuva
Temo Mayanavanu
Isoa Nasilasila
Ratu Leone Rotusolia
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa
Back row
Albert Tuisue
Mesulame Kunavula
Levani Botia
Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta
Rusiate Nasove
Halfback
Frank Lomani
Simione Kuruvoli
Peni Matawalu
Flyhalf
Ben Volavola
Teti Tela
Cente
Setareki Tamanivalu
Vilimoni Botitu
Apisalome Vota
Waisea Nayacalevu
Kalaveti Ravouvou
Wing
Jiuta Wainiqolo
Josua Tuisova
Vinaya Habosi
Manasa Mataele
Fullback
Setareki Tuicuvu
Ilaisa Droasese