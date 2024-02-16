Young Cawanibuka to feature for Gospel in FSSRL

Alifereti Cawanibuka

The son of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Strength and Conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka, Alifereti, is set to make his debut in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The year 10 student of Gospel High School will be playing rugby league for the first time this year.

Alifereti views this as an opportunity to step out of his comfort zone, emphasizing the chance to connect with peers from his school and others, making it a valuable learning experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“It just started for me this year, I never used to play Rugby League during my childhood so it’s kind of a new experience to me and I’m looking forward to the new challenges I’ll face ahead.”

Cawanibuka acknowledges the support of his father, who stands behind his decision to play rugby league.

However, Alifereti says his mother is worried he may get hurt.

Despite this concern, the 16-year-old emphasizes that he has received crucial advice from his father, who reminds him to play intelligently to minimize the risk of injuries.

Meanwhile, the FSSRL competition was launched today in Suva.

Competitions will kick off tomorrow at St Marcellin Primary School in Vatuwaqa, Ra High School, Ba Methodist High School, Nadovu Park in Lautoka and Lawaqa Park.