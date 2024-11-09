Why stakes are high for Kumuls in rare clash with Kiwis

Sylvester Namo's side have a chance to achieve something special in their Test against New Zealand. (HANDOUT/NRL PHOTOS)

Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin is relishing the chance to show his side belongs at the international game’s top table as he leads a Kumuls outfit gifted with a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Martin’s side meet New Zealand in the Pacific Cup promotion/relegation play-off at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, when a PNG victory would guarantee fixtures against Samoa and Tonga in next year’s tournament.

While Samoa and Tonga have been given regular Tests and proven capable of toppling the international game’s traditional big three of Australia, England and New Zealand, PNG has often been overlooked.

Article continues after advertisement

In a sign of how rarely the Kumuls get the chance to have a crack at the game’s superpowers, Martin – a decade-long servant for the PNG jersey – has never played against New Zealand.

The two countries last met at the 2013 World Cup.

“It’s a big opportunity, it’s something we’ve been building towards for a long time with the Kumuls to play these big games against these big nations,” Martin said.

“For the country, for rugby league itself, we’ve seen what it has meant for other nations to get stronger and more competitive. That’s what we’re looking for.”

PNG has played England at the quarter-finals stages of the past two World Cups but hasn’t faced off against Australia since 2010.

“For us to improve, we can grow our ranking by playing the top nations and unfortunately between the World Cups that hasn’t happened for PNG,” Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou told AAP.

“This is a great opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world and get a barometer of where we can improve going into that 2026 World Cup.

“There’s an authentic way the Kumuls play their footy and when we get that right we are as good an attacking team as anyone.”

The Kumuls will begin as $9 outsiders against a Kiwis side smarting from a last-gasp loss to Tonga.

PNG have only beaten New Zealand once in a home Test in 1986.

The enormity of an upset would send shockwaves through the game as PNG’s quest to be given an NRL licence draws nearer.

“Hopefully the Prime Minister would give the country a public holiday,” joked back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken.

“It would mean a lot because footy brings everyone together in PNG… and that would give the country more opportunity to play some top level footy.”

Simbiken is one of the Kumuls players hoping to leave an impression and secure his club future in 2025.

The forward was on the books of the Dolphins over the past two seasons but didn’t play an NRL game despite impressing in the Queensland Cup.

“Playing this game and playing my heart out for the country, hopefully something comes out of it,” Simbiken said.