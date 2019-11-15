We need to get the players fit before Ron Massey Cup debut: Costin

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin will not wait for the Ron Massey Cup to start before he gets the message across to the players.

Costin says with the Kaiviti Silktails making their debut in the Ron Massey Cup in March, players need to start getting their acts together now.

The national coach adds the local player’s needs to be prepared at all times because an opportunity can come knocking on their doors sooner than expected.

‘It’s to really get the local players in our academy structures fit, ready and available when their lucky break comes so rather than waiting for the Ron Massey Cup to start let’s get them fit, fast and strong and ready now’.

Costin says that’s his main priority at the moment before they start their competition.