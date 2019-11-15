Vudogo named in Brisbane Broncos 9s squad

Former Fiji under 20 rugby centre Ilikena Vudogo has been named in the Brisbane Broncos 9s squad.

Vudogo will play centre for the side ahead of the NRL nines competition which kicks off in Perth next week.

The 21-year-old starred for Fiji in the 2018 World Rugby under 20s Trophy in Romania where he was named player of the tournament following a string of scintillating displays at outside center.

Vudogo joins fellow Pacific Islanders Jamayne Isaako, Izaia Peresa, Pyne Haas, Xavier Coates, Alex Glenn and David Fifita.

The team is tipped to be the most star-studded side to feature for the NRL Nines.