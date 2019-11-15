Tom Starling re-signs with the Raiders

The Canberra Raiders have received a huge boost ahead of week one of the NRL Finals, with hooker Tom Starling signing a new two-year deal with the club.

Starling has been a huge part of the Raiders charge towards the finals this and has worked alongside Siliva Havili to cover for Captain Josh Hodgson who was ruled out for the season in round nine with a knee injury.

Since coming into the team in round 10 Starling has played all the remaining 11 matches of the regular season and is set to make his first NRL Finals appearance against the Sharks on Saturday night

The Raiders meet the Sharks on Saturday at 7.40 pm followed by the Storm meeting the Eels and 9.50pm

The Panthers and the Roosters opens the finals on Friday at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs face the Knights at 5.05 pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.