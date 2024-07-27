Tedesco leads Roosters to spectacular win against injury hit Sea Eagles

[Source: NRL]

A captain’s knock by James Tedesco inspired Sydney Roosters to an epic 34-30 win against an injury hit Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium.

The win, featuring spectacular tries by both sides, lifts the Roosters to third place after Cronulla lost to North Queensland earlier in the night, while the Sea Eagles are stranded on the fringe of the top eight.

However, Manly can take confidence from the way they overcame a 22-0 deficit midway through the first half and the loss of outside backs Jason Saab and Reuben Garrick, while prop Josh Aloiai ignored a painful shin injury.

Tedesco scored a try, produced two try assists and had a hand in two others, while carrying the ball 269 metres from 20 metres.

The Roosters responded to criticism of their 24-8 Round 20 loss to the Storm in emphatic fashion to race to a 22-0 lead after just 20 minutes.

Tedesco provided the spark when he made a line-break in the opening set of tackles and his second break in the fifth minute resulted in a try to centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i.

The Kangaroos captain scored a try of his own just four minutes later after halfback Sam Walker raced out of dummy half and found Tedesco backing up in support.

He then had a hand in the Roosters next try, scored by five-eighth Luke Keary, as the home side kept the scoreboard ticking over at better than a point a minute to lead 18-0 after 16 minutes.

The Roosters’ fourth try was more good fortune after a loose pass from Sua’ali’i bounced off winger Dom Young’s leg and he managed to pick it up before Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic to score in the 20th minute.

Manly five-eighth Luke Brooks stemmed the one-way flow of points when he scored in the 23rd minute and despite the scoreline the Sea Eagles did not make a handling error until the 32nd minute.

However, when they did the Roosters made them pay, with Victor Radley extending the lead to 28-6 when he scored out wide.

With Ben Trbojevic shifting to the wing and Corey Waddell playing in the centres after losing the right edge pairing of Reuben Garrick and Jason Saab to HIAs, hopes of a Manly comeback appeared forelorn.

A barge-over try by prop Toafofoa Sipley reduced the Roosters lead to 28-12 at the interval and when Tommy Talau intercepted a Tedesco pass and ran 90 metres to score in the 47th minute Sea Eagles fans dared to dream.

The Sea Eagles dominated possession and field position for much of the second half, but a spectacular long range try, started when Tedesco linked with Young and backed up, appeared to have sealed the win.

Tedesco was tackled by Tom Trbojevic but Walker kicked across field for winger Daniel Tupou, who passed inside to Jennings to score in the 67th minute.

However, an intercept tries by 18th man Clayton Faulalo in the 74th minute and Cherry-Evans two minutes later set up a grandstand finish.