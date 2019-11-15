Home

Tedesco back in Blues camp

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 20, 2020 4:04 am
James Tedesco [Source: Daily Telegraph]

James Tedesco no longer requires a knee brace and is set to begin training with the NSW team next week after being cleared by medical staff to join the Blues State of Origin camp.

Much of the NSW extended squad headed to the Central Coast on Monday, where the team will be based at the Pullman Magenta Shores Resort in a biosecurity bubble, but Tedesco remained in Sydney to continue rehabilitation work on his knee.

The Roosters fullback will join the Blues camp later in the week and NSW team doctor Nathan Gibbs said Tedesco was on track to play in the series opener against Queensland at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

[Source: NRL]

