Storm secure minor premiership with big win over Dolphins

[Source: NRL]

Storm players weren’t aware they were playing for the minor premiership until it was in their grasp as they turned in a ruthless performance to triumph 48-6 against the Dolphins.

With Penrith losing to Canberra in the preceding game, Melbourne players learned what was at stake during the halftime break but by then they were already leading 22-0.

With prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona playing his 200th NRL match and a full house for Melbourne’s last home game of the regular season, the Storm recorded their biggest win of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

The win secured the club’s sixth minor premiership in 14 years and they did in style with a performance that featured 16 line breaks – the most by any team this season.

So dominant were the Storm that coach Craig Bellamy was able to rest captain and hooker Harry Grant with 15 minutes to go and he may opt to spell some of his other big names in the final two rounds.

The Dolphins started well and almost scored the opening try when Felise Kaufusi found himself in the clear but once Ryan Papenhuyzen put winger Sua Fa’alogo over in the 21s minute it became one way traffic.

The visitors lost key playmaker Kodi Nikorima and captain Jesse Bromwich with head knocks about the same time and couldn’t stop Grant diving over from dummy half for Melbourne’s second try in the 29th minute.

When Kaufusi was sinbinned for a professional foul in the 35th minute the floodgates opened as Alec McDonald and Jack Howarth scored before halftime and Fa’alogo got his second try just after the break.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes extended the Storm’s lead to 32-0 with a spectacular try after pouncing on a grubber kick from Grant in the 49th minute and when Eliesa Katoa scored the Dolphins were staring down the barrel of their first ever shut out.

A try by centre Jake Averillo ensured that the Dolphins got on the scoreboard but it was a mere interruption to the Storm show, with forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Josh King scoring late tries.