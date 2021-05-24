Still no decision on RLWC

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will meet again in the coming days to decide on the future of the tournament.

Last night the Board held an emergency meeting following the hugely disappointing statement made by the Australian Rugby League Commission and New Zealand Rugby League to withdraw from the World Cup.

However, the RLWC Board in a statement says they will continue to concentrate its efforts on being solutions focused and achieving the best possible outcome for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

The Board conducted constructive discussions on the best way forward for the tournament and will continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including the UK Government, in the coming days.

Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive, Don Nabate says they’re optimistic the RLWC will go ahead.

The tournament will be held in the UK in October.