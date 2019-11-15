State of Origin set to return to regular mid-season

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys says the potential return of large State of Origin crowds in 2021 would mean the series shifts back to its regular mid-season slot.

This year’s interstate series was moved to November following the outbreak of COVID-19 and New South Wales will be fighting to keep the series alive in game two at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday.

A crowd of 40,000 is permitted for the clash under COVID-19 restrictions.

V’landys is anticipating a return to the regular May-July representative window next year, particularly if restrictions ease and allow for more game-day revenue to be generated from crowds.

[Source: NRL.com]