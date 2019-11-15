Smoke forces Raiders to relocate to Queensland

NRL grand finalists Canberra Raiders have joined the sporting exodus from Australia’s smoke-choked capital, moving pre-season training to Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

They follow Super Rugby’s Brumbies who have relocated to Newcastle due to health concerns for their players from the bushfire smoke plaguing Canberra.

This came after Canberra recorded as having the worst air quality of any major city in the world as bushfires rage in the nearby NSW south coast, Riverina and Snowy Mountains regions.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner says they made the decision to relocate to allow the players to prepare as best as they can for the season without putting their health and safety at risk.

The NRL has announced they are working with clubs, states and partners to develop a “coordinated initiative” to support fire-affected communities.

[Source: tvnz]