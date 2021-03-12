Sivo double inspire Eels to victory

The brilliance of Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was the difference in a stunning 16-12 exhibition of wet-weather football by the Eels over the Melbourne Storm last night.

A day of torrential rain in Western Sydney couldn’t dampen the quality of football from both sides.

Sivo’s two aerial masterpieces, out-leaping opposite George Jennings from high attacking kicks, proved the difference.

Eels coach Brad Arthur praised the kicking of halfback Mitchell Moses but cautioned his side now needed to continually replicate that performance.