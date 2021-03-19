Home

Sivo choose Eels

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 22, 2021 6:35 am

Fiji Bati winger and Parramatta cult figure Maika Sivo will this week ink a new contract locking him down in the blue and gold fold until at least the end of 2022.

Sivo will shun big-money offers from the European rugby union to put pen to paper to remain in Parramatta.

The deal will be worth in excess of AU$400,000 (FJ$640, 000) per season and is expected to be one-year for 2022 plus a one-year option in Sivo’s favor for 2023.

The Fijian wrecking ball further underlined his value to the Eels with another rampaging display against the Melbourne Storm on Thursday night.

Sivo continues to be one of the NRL’s feel-good stories after being scouted from Fiji and moving to Australia to play for the Gundagai Tigers.

[Source: Fox Sports]

