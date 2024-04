[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails versus Cronulla Sharks game scheduled for tomorrow has been called off.

NRL confirms that this is because the field at Churchill Park in Lautoka has been too wet and unsafe for the game, after heavy rain for the past four weeks.

This game has been re-scheduled for the 18th of next month to be held in Fiji but the venue is yet to be confirmed.