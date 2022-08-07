Silktails out of RMC finals race

[Pic:NSWRL/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails hope of making the Ron Massey Cup finals has been dashed by Mounties.

This is after the side drew 26-all in their clash yesterday after center and goal-kicker Jack Miller turned hero by scoring a try three minutes from full-time to put his team into the RMC finals.

The 26-all draw, with no extra time played in Ron Massey Cup, meant Mounties move to 19 competition points and retained the fifth spot on the ladder, and the Silktails on 17 in the sixth spot.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails needed the win to draw level on 18 points because they had a superior for-and-against as only the top five club progress to the semi-finals.

Our Silktails was leading 20-10 at halftime, scoring four tries to two in the opening 40 minutes.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama said they didn’t respect the opposition and the ball, that’s why they had to defend their line for the majority of the second half.

Naiqama spoke of pride in his players, who lost their to a brain aneurism in June and had several players suffer season-ending injuries including captain Apakuki Tavodi.

He says to just fall short like that this year, after all the adversity and injuries the club’s been through, it’s very disappointing.

However, he says while the loss will hurt they’ll keep the core group together and be back better and wiser.