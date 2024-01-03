Silktails expect a tough 12 home games

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will play half of their 24 Jersey Flegg Cup games at home.

This was confirmed by Coach Wes Naiqama during today’s media session.

Drawing from his past experience, Naiqama says the Jersey Flegg has escalated its intensity over the years.

“I know it’s going to be a real tough competition, it’s the premier U21s rugby league competition in the world and having played in the Ron Massey cup the last two seasons – we did reasonably well in that comp and we know when we do go back to our age competition stakes are a lot higher.”

Naiqama says they’ve been getting ready for what’s coming and are prepared to take on the challenge.

The Silktails will play their first match in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on the 9th of March.