Sharks, West Tigers lead FNRLW premiership tables

The FNRLW Women’s Premiership competition is heating up as early front-runners have emerged in both East and Muaira State divisions.

In the East State division, the Police Sharks sit firmly at the top of the table with two wins from two matches, amassing a perfect six points. Close behind are Nadonumai and the USP Raiders, who also remain unbeaten with two wins each.

Lami Steelers trail in fourth place with one win and one loss, while Nabua Broncos round out the top five with a single victory to their name.

Lower down the ladder, Namosi Highlanders, Veiyasana Knights, and Nadera Panthers are all still searching for their first win of the season, with the Panthers suffering heavy defeats in both of their opening fixtures.

Meanwhile, in the Muaira State division, the Namoli West Tigers have dominated early proceedings, securing two wins from two and establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Yasawa Saints sit second with one win and one loss, while the Laselase Cowboys are third with a win and a loss as well. Namuaniwaqa and Saru Dragons are yet to earn a point, with both sides struggling to find form in their limited appearances so far.

