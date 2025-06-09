Sharks strengthen squad with key extensions

The Cronulla Sharks had an impressive 2025 campaign, and are hoping to replicate that next season by locking in key member of their squad.

The club confirmed this week the contract extensions for Hohepa Puru and Mawene Hiroti, while also adding Harrison Hassett and Xavier Cacciotti to their NRL training squad ahead of the 2026 season.

Puru, who reunited with twin brother Niwhai this year after joining the Raiders, impressed in five NRL appearances off the bench and was a standout for the Newtown Jets in NSW Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Hiroti, meanwhile, continued his reliable form in the backline, crossing for five tries in nine games.

“Hohepa and Mawene are valued squad members and we’re happy to keep them in black, white and blue for another year,” Sharks General Manager of Football Darren Mooney said.

“Pep was a standout for Newtown all season and certainly let no one down when he forced his way into first grade.

“Mawene has proven himself as a reliable NRL performer who strengthens our backline coverage.”

Both players have been key contributors for the Jets when not in first grade, with Puru also representing his Indigenous culture during the season and Hiroti featuring for the Māori All Stars.

In addition, the Sharks have secured Harrison Hassett on a one-year deal and Xavier Cacciotti until the end of 2028.

Hassett scored a try on NRL debut for the Panthers against Newcastle earlier this year and was part of Penrith’s 2022 SG Ball premiership-winning side.

Cacciotti, the 2025 Jersey Flegg Player of the Year for Canberra, is an Australian Schoolboys representative known for his sharp running game and creativity out of dummy-half.

Both young guns were among the first players to report for Cronulla’s pre-season training.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.