Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Vaccination drive continues in West|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Coordinated effort comes to light|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|Supermarkets not following protocol|careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong|No case spell over, as two doctors test positive|Hunt on for missing 7 of sevens team|Containment zones to remain until further notice|Food ration for lockdown period only: Dr Fong|Talks underway to re-open schools|Ministry records two new cases of COVID-19 in Lautoka|Security to be beefed up|Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine|Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Lack of social distancing in Suva|More arrests for defying COVID safe measures|LTA urges motorists to stay within zones|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Samoa knock back Johns brothers, SBW coaching dream team

NRL
May 4, 2021 12:12 pm
[Source: NRL]

A coaching team of Sonny Bill Williams and the Johns brothers, Andrew and Matthew, could have a similar impact for Toa Samoa as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita’s decision to play for Tonga.

The move has also received support from International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant, however Rugby League Samoa president Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a shot down any chance of coach Matt Parish being replaced before this year’s World Cup.

With almost as many eligible players to draw on as Queensland, Samoa is considered the sleeping giant of the international game and the Johns brothers are keen to work with Williams to help the Pacific nation realize its potential.

Article continues after advertisement

The trio have discussed their desire to work together for Samoa.

Spencer Leniu, who is among seven members of Penrith’s top of the table squad with Samoan heritage, believes their involvement would be a draw card for players, possibly including Josh Papali’i and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

However, it is understood that no formal approach on behalf of the Johns brothers and Williams has yet been made to Rugby League Samoa.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.