Samoa knock back Johns brothers, SBW coaching dream team

A coaching team of Sonny Bill Williams and the Johns brothers, Andrew and Matthew, could have a similar impact for Toa Samoa as Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita’s decision to play for Tonga.

The move has also received support from International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant, however Rugby League Samoa president Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a shot down any chance of coach Matt Parish being replaced before this year’s World Cup.

With almost as many eligible players to draw on as Queensland, Samoa is considered the sleeping giant of the international game and the Johns brothers are keen to work with Williams to help the Pacific nation realize its potential.

The trio have discussed their desire to work together for Samoa.

Spencer Leniu, who is among seven members of Penrith’s top of the table squad with Samoan heritage, believes their involvement would be a draw card for players, possibly including Josh Papali’i and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

However, it is understood that no formal approach on behalf of the Johns brothers and Williams has yet been made to Rugby League Samoa.