Saifiti to miss Saturday's clash against Titans

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti will miss Saturday’s clash against the Titans after being charged with a grade-one offence during last week’s match against the Dragons.

Saifiti accepted his offence following a 56th-minute shoulder charge on Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa on Sunday.

Saifiti, along with five other players from different clubs has been banned from this week’s NRL clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Roosters forward Victor Radley was also handed a grade-one offence for a 20th-minute incident involving Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga during the Roosters’ win on Sunday night.

Warriors forward Bunty Afoa is also facing a two-week ban for a shoulder charge over a tackle on Roosters rookie Sam Walker.