Saifiti to captain Knights in first NRL clash

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti is relishing on the fact that he has been named as a co-captain for the Knights in round 1 of the NRL season.

Saifiti is set to captain his side alongside Jayden Brailey for their first clash against Bulldogs next Friday at Mcdonald Jones Stadium.

The Knights will be out to remain in the top of the NRL standing after finishing 7th in last year’s Telstra Premiership.

The Storms and Rabbitohs will kick-off the season next Thursday in Melbourne at AAMI Park at 9.05pm.