Rugby League

Saifiti and RCG set to return

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 7, 2021 3:32 pm
Daniel Saifiti and Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Former Fiji Bati reps Daniel Saifiti and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are expected to return for week one of the NRL finals.

Knights coach Adam O’Brien says Saifiti has been recovering well from the MCL injury and will need to get through training this week.

Campbell-Gillard who was out of action for a month due to a groin injury is expected to be fit for Sunday’s clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Saifiti and the Knights takes on RCG and the Eels on Sunday at 6.05pm.

Week one of the NRL finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

