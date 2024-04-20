Red V run white hot to put Warriors to the sword

[Source: NRL]

Another dazzling display by Zac Lomax led the Dragons to a resounding 30-12 victory over the Warriors at WIN Stadium on Friday night.

In the same week it was confirmed he would call Parramatta home in 2025, Lomax showed he has no intention of clocking off early with a high-flying try and a monster two-point field goal.

A penalty against Francis Molo for holding down gave the Warriors ideal field position and Shaun Johnson capitalised in the 12th minute when he went through a gaping hole to post the opening try which he converted for a 6-0 lead.

When Moses Suli coughed up possession four minutes later the home side were put under enormous pressure for three consecutive sets but a goal line intercept by Jacob Liddle saw the Dragons come away.

The Dragons hit back in the 25th minute when Ben Hunt took the ball to the line and found a rampaging Suli, who left Rocco Berry in his wake to post the first try for the home side.

With Hunt’s kicking game coming the fore the Dragons forced an error from Marcelo Montoya with a strong kick chase and they bagged a second try in the 30th minute when Tyrell Sloan chimed into the backline and put Mikaele Ravalawa over in the right corner for an 8-6 lead.

On the back of a penalty and a six-again the Dragons made it three tries 11 minutes when Hunt showed great strength to burst through three defenders and score from close range. Lomax’s first conversion of the night made it 14-6.

Lomax then slotted a 42-metre field goal in the 40th minute to take the Dragons out to a 16-6 lead at the break.

The second half started the way the first had finished with Lomax flying above Montoya to pull down a bomb and cross for a try in his 100th NRL game. The conversion gave the Dragons a 16-point lead.

The Dragons went further ahead in the 52nd minute when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made contact with a dropout before it had travelled 10 metres and Lomax slotted a simple penalty goal.

With the Warriors pressing the Dragons’ line it was Johnson who put the ball down and Hunt picked up the scraps before passing to Tyrell Sloan who raced 90 metres to score and the Red V were rocking at 30-6.

A trademark acrobatic putdown by Dallin Watene-Zelkezniak in the 70th minute proved little consolation for the Warriors as they slumped to their heaviest loss of the season.